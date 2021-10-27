Is your community getting spooky for Hallowe’en?

Lots are, so read on for All Hallows Eve options on Manitoulin Island

MANITOULIN – There will be plenty of Hallowe’en activities and events taking place over the next week on Manitoulin Island.

Aliens have landed at the Pioneer Village in Mindemoya. Do they come in peace? You’ll have to attend to find out. This event is being hosted by the Central Manitoulin Lions Club at the Pioneer Museum Trail in Mindemoya from 6pm to 10 pm (6 pm to 7 pm, for younger kids) on Saturday, October 30. A total of 25 tickets will be sold per half hour block of time.

Strict social distancing is in effect. Please stay two metres apart from anyone outside of your unit. COVID-19 masks required. Please follow all public health, provincial and federal regulations for gatherings. This is an outdoor event on a trail system; proof of COVID-19 vaccination is not required. For more information contact Marcus Mohr at cmlionsevents@gmail.com

Are you ready to see how scary Manitowaning can really be? Thanks to amazing volunteers, the haunted house tour will take place on Friday, October 29 from 7:30 to 9 pm in Manitowaning. It will be petrifying but also fun driving the streets of Manitowaning seeing each haunted house!

Due to COVID, the usual haunted ride is unable to take place. The haunted house tour is the replacement for this year.

The tour will be done in your vehicle. You go to the Assiginack arena and pay $5 and get a map of all the houses on the tour. You then drive around to see the haunted houses. All the proceeds will go to the Manitoulin Secondary School Living Well Locker. The $5 admission is per vehicle.

The M’Chigeeng First Nation family resources and youth program are presenting a Halloween family dance from 5:30-7:30 pm, on Friday, October 29. All are welcome to the outdoor dance at the outdoor rink. COVID protocols are in effect. For more information, contact Renee Corbiere, Sally Still, Tony Debassige or Lisa Ense at 705-377-4371 or 705-377-5187.

A pumpkin parade is being held in Gore Bay on Monday, November 1 from 6-8 pm. The event is being hosted by Annette Clarke. Join everyone at the Gore Bay waterfront-boardwalk between the Red Roof Pavilion and marina boat launch for a family friendly evening.

In downtown Little Current on October 30, trick or treat at local businesses and the United Church between 1:00-3:00 pm.

The NEMI library is also getting in on the fun. From Tuesday to Saturday, October 26-30, 10am to 5 pm, Thursday 10 am to 7 pm. Costumes are always welcome and children are invited to come inside for a treat and maybe fill out a library card or borrow something.