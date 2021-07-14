Kagawong man issues green hair challenge to raise funds for liver research

KAGAWONG – Wayne Aelick will dye his hair green, or even have his head shaved bald, all in the name of raising funds for liver research.

Mr. Aelick and his wife Anna of ‘Team Aelick’ are hosting the second annual fundraising Stroll for Liver to raise funds for the Canadian Liver Foundation (CLF) in Kagawong, in August. And this year Wayne has posted a ‘Green Hair Challenge.’

“This will be the second Stroll for Liver for us,” Mr. Aelick told The Expositor last week. “We held the first event last year and will be holding a second event on August 29 as long as the provincial reopening restrictions improve.”

Mr. Aelick explained, “all proceeds from the fundraising will go towards the liver foundation. We had held a yard sale (earlier this summer) with all proceeds going to CLF. One of our neighbours dropped in at our place and was telling us they had done a similar event for cystic fibrosis. She put a challenge online indicating if a certain amount was raised by a certain time she would have her hair dyed blue. We thought this was a great idea so as soon as she left our place I went online and announced my green hair challenge. I took a picture of myself at the time and explained if through donations we are able to raise $500 by the end of the July I will dye my hair green. And if $1,000 is raised by the end of August I will shave my head bald.”

After his liver transplant in May of 2017, Mr. Aelick had been looking at ways to help support CLF. He had been on the CLF Facebook page and read about a ‘Stroll for Liver’ rally being held elsewhere.

As was reported in September 2020, last year 22 walkers took part in the Stroll for Liver event held in Kagawong and organized by the Aelicks, with a total of $3,500 being raised through the event.

Stroll for Liver is an annual, national event. “Every year, hundreds of Canadians rally together and join the Stroll for Liver,” the CLF website reads. “We do this to help raise awareness and vital funds to propel life-changing research forward. We do this to help find cures and better treatment options for the people who need help right now. And we do this to make sure that anybody living with liver disease in Canada is able to access the support they deserve.”

“This event came about after a girl in Ottawa died in 2002. She had visited her doctor for basically a check-up but doctors found out that there liver was failing. As a result of her passing, her father started the Stroll for Liver event,” the CLF website notes. It now takes place across Canada every year.

“Anna and I are fundraising once again this year for the CLF and will be participating in the 2021 Stroll for Liver five kilometre virtual walk on Sunday, August 29 in Kagawong, starting at the Park Centre,” said Mr. Aelick.

“If people are able to sponsor Team Aelick, it would be very much appreciated,” continued Mr. Aelick. “If you wish, you can send your cheque (payable to CLF) to Anna and Wayne Aelick, PO Box 149, Kagawong, Ont., POP IJO, or electronic transfer to awaelick@hotmail.com, or now that the CLF website is live, you can donate online to the CLF by using the Team AELICK line. We are hopeful for another good turnout in August.”