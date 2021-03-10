Letter: A big “hooya” for a local furnace company

Fast, efficient and caring customer service

To the Expositor:

My furnace comes with a 10-year warranty! But no service? I bought my Trane furnace in 2017 late October. My furnace let me down twice now. I contacted Trane and found out the flame sensor was dysfunctional, and Trane had sent the installing company replacement parts for 2016, 2017 and 2018 models. The problem is the installers never notified me. So, I would like to thank McDougall Energy for their fast service and replacement of this part. We should all be grateful for the great service people we have the Island. McDougall Energy got on the problem fast and send such courteous staff to deal with my problem.

A big “hooya” out to McDougall Energy for fast efficient and caring for their customer service.

Evelyn Mason

Little Current