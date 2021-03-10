Letter: George Corbiere letter on the mark

More alcohol is needed like a hole in the head

To the Expositor:

Those who have not read George Corbiere’s letter in the March 3 edition of The Expositor regarding the proposed liquor store in M’Chigeeng need to read it! George, this letter is 100 percent on the mark. Then in the same paper the government is giving away $26,117 to Split Rail Brewery for more production of alcohol. We need more alcohol in our communities like we need another hole in our head. What a waste! Hopefully the government does not hand out more money to produce more cigarettes, it makes about as much sense.

Sincerely,

Lyle Dewar

Providence Bay