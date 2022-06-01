M.S.S Kids in the Halls

﻿It’s hard to believe it’s the first day of June and there are only a few more weeks until summer break.

On select days over the past two weeks, the MSS robotics team visited all six Island elementary schools to share in the excitement of STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) and sustainability. Many elementary students of all ages had the opportunity to hear about the robotics team’s great season, learn about the various aspects of robotics and try out robot operations. Each school was challenged to build a LEGO model of a robot, participate in a design challenge, and learn about STEM and sustainability in a trivia game.

A STEM joke for you: A sweater I bought was picking up static electricity, so I returned it to the store. They gave me another one free of charge.

On Wednesday, May 25 and Thursday, May 26, MSS athletes participated in the NOSSA (Northern Ontario Secondary School Athletics) track and field competition in Sault Ste. Marie. All Mustangs competed well, and some personal bests were even broken. Some students even qualified for OFSAA (Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations) which is scheduled to take place this week from Thursday, June 2 to Saturday, June 4 in Toronto. Some of the top performances at NOSSA included: in the novice boys’ division, Rhyis Arthurs came in second in the 100 metre dash, and Xavier Mara placed 3rd in the 1,500 metre and 3,000 metre races. In the novice girls’ division, Sadie Bridgeman placed 3rd in the 200 metre dash and second in long jump. In the junior girls’ division, Annie Balfe was second in the 400 metre and first in triple jump; Maren Kasunich placed second in the 800 metre, and first in both the 1,500 metre and 3,000 metre races; Mackenzie Green finished third in the 3,000 metre; Brooke Gibeault came third in long jump; and Saraya Eshkawkogan placed second in triple jump. In the junior boys’ division, Brodie Pennie placed first in the 800 metre and third in the 1,500 metre, and Davin Deschenes placed second in high jump. In the senior girls’ division, Sophie Hietkamp finished second in both high jump and long jump, and she placed first in triple jump. The 4x400m relay team placed second overall. Great job Mustangs and good luck to those heading to OFSAA.

From Monday, May 30 until Saturday, June 4, MSS SHARE/Go Green and Manitoulin Metal Robotics are teaming up to hold an electronic waste drive at Manitoulin Secondary School. This drive will run each day this week from May 30 to June 3 from 3 to 5 pm and it will also run on Saturday, June 4 from 10 am to 4 pm. Everyone is invited to bring any end-of-life electronics, including small or large appliances, batteries of any size, computers, and devices to be recycled. You can find the drive outside next to the tennis court at MSS. Please spread the word to other community members and keep harmful items out of the landfills.

A reminder for university-bound students: today, Wednesday, June 1 is the deadline to respond to an offer of admission. Don’t forget to accept an offer before midnight!

Joke of the week: Did you hear about the monkeys who shared an Amazon account? They were Prime mates.

Upcoming events include OFSAA track and field, Spymaster and a PD Day.

Until the next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”