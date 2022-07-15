Man drowns on Lake Mindemoya

(M’CHIGEENG FIRST NATION, ON) – On July 13, 2022 at approximately 1:50 p.m. members of the Manitoulin Detachment of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Police Service (UCCM) and Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services responded to a drowning on Lake Mindemoya.

Investigation revealed that the individual was kayaking and did not return home. The individual was located later along the shoreline. The deceased is identified as Joseph WHITALL, 46-years-old from Hanmer.

The Office of Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OCFPS) is assisting and a post mortem examination will take place in Toronto at a later date.