Manitoulin Golf hosts ladies tournament

GORDON – The Allison Idle and Sheila Bray team are the champions of the Manitoulin Golf annual ladies’ tournament.

The Idle-Bray team posted a three over par score of 75 over the 18-hole tournament held this past Saturday, to take first place in the event.

“Thank you to everyone for coming out and taking part in this tournament,” said Myrna Thomas, clubhouse manager for Manitoulin Golf at the awards ceremony. “It was nice to see some new faces here today and a lot of familiar faces.”

“Thanks for a wonderful day,” said Ms. Thomas.

Taking first place in the second flight was the team of Barb Richer and Evelyn Corbiere who posted a score of 93.

Other prizes were handed out, including for longest drive, which went to Martha Murray, and closest shot to the hole on the fourth hole. Allison Idle, with a tee shot that landed 20 feet 10 inches from the pin, won the latter prize.

A total of 10 two member teams took part in the tournament.