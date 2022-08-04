Manitoulin Health Centre celebrates accreditation with Commendation

Little Current/Mindemoya, ON—The Manitoulin Health Centre is pleased to advise that MHC has surpassed the fundamental requirements of the accreditation program with Accreditation Canada!

MHC has been designated as Accredited with Commendation, a designation awarded to organizations that have gone above and beyond the already high standards Accreditation Canada sets, demonstrating an exemplary commitment to delivering quality care. The decision followed an on-site survey in June 2022 as part of an ongoing accreditation process.

The accreditation process is very extensive and is an ongoing journey, one in which all our programs, employees, professional staff, care partners and volunteers have been actively involved and diligently working on behind the scenes in variations of policy and process development, consultation, engagement and interview.

“I am very proud of everyone at Manitoulin Health Centre” said Paula Fields, President and CEO. “They work incredibly hard to make sure they provide our community with health care services that are safe, effective and of the highest quality. Our accreditation award is a real testament to the fact that everyone here makes quality and safety a priority every day, even during very difficult and unprecedented times.

The Senior Team and the Board of Directors are grateful for the MHC team and their commitment to the health and wellness of the people we serve, while exhibiting the values of Respect, Passion and Truth.