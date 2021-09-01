Manitoulin Lodge volunteers program fundraiser deemed a huge success

GORE BAY – The Manitoulin Lodge volunteer program barbecue/bake sale, 50/50 draw and craft fair fundraiser was a huge success, and demonstrated once again how much local residents support the nursing home as well as how much they have been looking for something to see and do in person on the Island with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions being eased.

“We did fantastic,” stated Phyllis Cacciotti, of the Manitoulin Lodge volunteer program, after the two- day event held on the weekend of July 10-11 in Mindemoya. She pointed out the barbecue/bake sale and 50/50 draw was separate from the craft fair.

“The volunteers group put on the yard sale, barbecue, bake table and 50/50 draw and with more 50/50 tickets having been purchased, and including our expenses we raised just over $2,000,” said Ms. Cacciotti.

“We’re very excited about all of this,” Ms. Cacciotti said, explaining, “this was our first fundraising event since the pandemic started. Our last fundraising event was a Christmas bazaar and bake sale held in December, 2019.”

Funds raised by the Manitoulin Lodge volunteer program, “will go toward all the programs and activities purchased for the Lodge residents,” said Ms. Cacciotti. “This includes the flowers for the Lodge courtyard, treats for residents at Valentine’s, Easter and Halloween. If there is a need we like to help out and support the residents.”

There was a total of eight vendors on hand for the craft fair part of the event.

“Things are starting to ease up concerning the pandemic,” said Ms. Cacciotti. “We are hoping that soon as volunteers we will be able to spend some one-on-one time with the residents, get together and hopefully more things will be allowed, like dinners and men’s breakfast and picnic outings.”