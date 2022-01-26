Manitoulin Transport drivers fully vaccinated, will not be impacted by restrictions

MANITOULIN – Manitoulin Transport truck drivers will not be affected with the United States requirement that all truckers from Canada need to be fully vaccinated to enter their country.

Jeff King, president of Manitoulin Transport, told The Expositor, “All our cross-border drivers are fully vaccinated. We’ve been focusing on that for awhile now.”

However, “The trucking industry as a whole is not ready, there are lots of drivers who have not been fully vaccinated,” said Mr. King. “This will put a squeeze on capacity. We have done all we can.”

The US Department of Homeland Security had announced last week that as of January 22, Canadian truckers will be required to be fully vaccinated to enter the US. This comes on the heels of Canada’s own vaccination mandate for truck drivers and other essential workers that went into effect January 15.

“Starting January 22, the Department of Homeland Security will require that non-US individuals entering the United States via land ports of entry or ferry terminals along our northern and southern borders be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and be prepared to show related proof of vaccination,” US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced. “These updated travel requirements reflect the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to protecting public health while safely facilitating the cross-border trade and travel that is critical to our economy.”

Under the US requirements, individuals must verbally attest to their vaccination status and provide proof electronically or on paper. A DHS FAQ advises travelers to expect longer wait times at the border as the requirement is rolled out.

And for those non-US individuals who don’t comply, they will be refused entry and will possibly be subject to fines.