Maple Ridge memorial golf tournament hosted over 40 golfers to benefit Mindemoya hospital

GORDON – The annual Maple Ridge Memorial Golf Tournament, held at Manitoulin Golf, was very successful. The tournament, which originated in 2019, is held in memory of friends of the golf course who have passed on. Proceeds raised from the tournament benefit the Mindemoya Hospital.

A total of 47 golfers took part in the nine-hole tournament, with over 60 people in attendance for a scrumptious dinner after play was completed. Greg Wilkins provided the musical entertainment for the evening.

Among the participants in this year’s tournament was Michael Mantha, MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin. He told The Expositor, “this was an absolutely very worthwhile event to attend and participate in. I want to thank (tournament organizer Brian Bainborough) for the invitation, and for meeting some new hackers like myself. I saw the whole course today, playing military golf, right left, right left,” he quipped.

“The goals and objectives of the tournament to support the Mindemoya Hospital have been met by the organizers and participants,” said MPP Mantha.

“I would like to welcome all of you here today for coming out to participate,” said Mr. Bainborough. He handed out several special prizes including the longest drive to Sherri Marois on the ladies’ side (seventh hole) and Stewart Simpson on the men’s side (sixth hole), along with closest to the hole prizes to John Windsor (fourth hole) for the men’s, and Allison Idle for the ladies (on the second hole).

Mr. Bainborough thanked all the sponsors for donating prizes for the tournament and stated, “the proceeds raised from the tournament will be going to the hospital. As Mike Mantha said today, we can never do enough for the Mindemoya Hospital, it is a treasure.”