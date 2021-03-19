New supervisor of court operations enjoys working and living on Manitoulin

GORE BAY – While she is not originally from Manitoulin Island, the new supervisor of court operations at the Gore Bay Manitoulin District Courthouse and her family have certainly made it a part of their home for many years.

“I’m not from Manitoulin Island originally but have now lived and worked here full-time for the past 18 months,” said Kyla Nadorozny, in an interview with the Recorder last week. “My parents had their honeymoon at Janet Head Park years ago and they fell in love with the Island.”

“My family first started coming to the Providence Bay Tent and Trailer Park, and 25 years ago my family bought a family camp in Providence Bay,” said Ms. Nadorozny. “So I’ve pretty much spent all my summers here right from when I was a kid to becoming an adult. I have always loved being here.”

Ms. Nadorozny noted, “while I was attending university, I started working at the Ontario Victim Witness Assistance program on the Island, as a summer student, for four years, beginning in 2008. It was a great summer job, I would work Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm and then go home and be on the beach every night.”

“I also worked at the Kicking Mule Ranch,” said Ms. Nadorozny. After university, she first worked at a doctor’s office in Sudbury and then worked with the Ministry of the Attorney General in Sudbury in various jobs, including holding down the same supervisor job there.

“Then an opening for supervisor of court operations came up in in January 2020, and I was seconded to this office for six months,” continued Ms. Nadorozny. “Then, this past December, I was hired full-time.”

“I’m so happy to be here, especially during the pandemic. It’s great to be in a place that you can feel safe all the time,” said Ms. Nadorozny, who was born and raised in Sudbury and whose parents are Doug and Sharon Nadorozny.

“We have another property in Providence Bay where I live,” Ms. Nadorozny told the Recorder. “It’s the best apartment-sized place you could ever live in.” She pointed out her brother and sister in-law got married at the family’s place on the beach.

“I have four nieces, the oldest being four years old, two 18-month-old twins and a niece who is eight months old. My nieces are the love of my life, I spend as much time with them as I can. All of my family are close, I like to spend as much time as I can with all of them.”

Ms. Nadorozny took over the position of supervisor of court operations after Barb Middaugh retired. “I have very big shoes to fill, following in Barb’s footsteps. She had a lot of experience and extensive knowledge of all court matters. And, I have a wonderful team to work with who are very supportive. We are trying our best to navigate, for instance, on planning for off-site jury trials during the pandemic. We might be a small crew but we are a tight-knit crew, and holy smokes does the staff get the job done here.”

“I’ve never worked so hard, there are so many changes and challenges that we all have to work through on a normal day. But it’s incredible what teamwork can do,” continued Ms. Nadorozny. “And we’ve had our fair share of adversity in the past few months with two major incidents in the area last year and the pandemic. But, we’ve got through it with teamwork and positive attitudes. I love it.”