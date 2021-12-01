Number of referrals for MFR Christmas food baskets has increased

MINDEMOYA – The number of referrals thus far for the Manitoulin Family Resources (MFR) 2021 Christmas food basket campaign is already at a very high number, even though it is still a little more than three weeks to go until Christmas.

Marnie Hall, executive director of MFR told The Expositor on Wednesday of last week, “we are at 930 Christmas basket referrals so far this year, with a month to go before it is Christmas. Yes, it definitely feels early to have that many referrals.”

“The last two years, we have given out around 1,000 food baskets each year,” said Ms. Hall.

The MFR Food Bank and Thrift Store have been providing emergency and seasonal food supports to the residents of Manitoulin district for over 35 years. Last year, thanks to the generosity of community members, businesses and organizations, MFR’s expectations were surpassed with $56,495.00 being raised. This was put toward the cost of generating 1,002 baskets and gifts for families and individuals in need.

Each basket is tailored to the size of the family and includes a turkey or ham, a generous supply of seasonal food and other food products. In past years, baskets have also included gifts for all children and teens, as well as some winter apparel (hats and mittens) for adults and children.

“We hope to, once again, raise a minimum of $55,000 during this year’s Christmas campaign to meet increasing demands, as well as the increased cost of food and transportation. Any surplus funds for the campaign will be used to meet the food security needs throughout the rest of the year,” said Ms. Hall.

If you would like to contribute to the Christmas campaign, monetary donations can be mailed to the MFR office. Please make cheques payable to ‘Manitoulin Family Resources’ and indicate on the memo line “Christmas Basket Campaign 2021.” MFR is unable to accept “in-person” monetary donations at their offices at this time, because of COVID-19 protocols.

If you prefer an online option, you can donate via Canadahelps.org by visiting www.mfresources.net and clicking on the ‘Donate Now’ at the top left side of the page to link you to their donation site. Please follow the instructions, making sure you select ‘Christmas Food Hamper’ in the drop-down window under ‘Apply your donation to a specific fund set up by this charity.’ Tax receipts will be issued for financial donations over ten (10) dollars.

In the case of non-monetary/food donations, please call the food security program coordinator at 705-368-3400, ext. 242, to make arrangements for donation drop-offs. Christmas baskets will be prepared and distributed within communities December 6th through to December 17, 2021.