OFAH says other provinces in Canada requesting crane hunt

ONTARIO – The potential of a Sandhill Crane hunt taking place in Ontario in areas like Manitoulin Island has been potentially boosted with requests from other parts of Canada for a hunting permit system being established on other species of birds, says a representative of the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH).

As was reported previously, Roy Polsky President of the OFAH at a recent OFAH zone D meeting said, “the (Canadian Wildlife Services) is looking at the possibility of issuing a hunting permit (for sandhill cranes). At least they are still looking at it. But a hunt is at least three years off. It may be a while, but hopefully we will get there.” Sandhill cranes are currently protected under the Migratory Birds Act.

Lauren Tonelli, resources management specialist with OFAH, told The Expositor last week, “there has been some talk about exploring permits in the prairie provinces for a Tundra Swan hunt. Enough people are interested there that a hunting season has been requested.”

Ms. Tonelli added, “provinces on the east coast are asking the CWS to consider having a permanent hunt as well for the murre, a seabird. And we are pushing for a sandhill crane permit for a hunt on a more country-wide basis. It is encouraging that in other areas, similar permits for a hunt season have been requested. We haven’t heard anything from CWS on our request for a sandhill crane permit system. We are hoping at a November meeting with CWS that they will provide an update on the request.”