OPP Provincial Constable Marie Ford receives region’s Youth Foundation Award

﻿MANITOULIN—Provincial Constable Marie Ford of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has received the OPP Northeast Region Youth Foundation Award. This award recognizes members of the OPP who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to provide assistance and mentorship to youth.

“It is humbling to be recognized for the Youth Foundation Award. It is the best and most favourite part of my job,” stated Constable Ford. Through OPP youth foundation funding, officers can apply to help in assisting or mentoring youth.

“It’s financial support that is provided from the foundation to the OPP officers that we can use to help enrich a child’s life in some way,” said Constable Ford. “For example, through the OPP Marc Hovingh Memorial ride last year, the foundation bought 10 bicycles that they presented to deserving kids in the Manitoulin community.”

“We (OPP officers) send a referral to the youth foundation and they review and consider whether they will support it,” said Constable Ford. She has applied for and received funding to assist youth for activities such as sending youth to summer camp, hockey, new clothes, horseback riding and more. “It is a phenomenal program and allows us as officers to make a special connection with youth. It’s such a win-win thing.”

The OPP Youth Foundation is a provincial, non-profit program operated by former OPP members.

“It is really nice to be recognized but it is even better that the program allows us the opportunity to provide funds to make a kid’s day and make a real connection with youth,” added Constable Ford.

