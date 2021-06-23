OPP requests public information to solve mischief case at Manitoulin Secondary School

M’CHIGEENG – The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public’s assistance in solving a case of mischief that occurred at Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) involving damage done to a couple of portable washrooms located on the school property last week.

During the time period of late evening Sunday, June 13 and the early morning hours of Monday, June 14, the OPP reports that one of the portable washrooms had been demolished at the school (at an approximate cost of $1,100) when a Polaris Ranger rammed into both the portables, owned by a M’Chigeeng business. Both were knocked over and damaged.

The two portable washrooms, which had not been used, had been on the school property for about a month, put in place in case students came back to in person learning during the pandemic.

Thanks to video cameras, the OPP was able to get camera footage of the occurrence, and it was found that the vehicle used to destroy the two portables was a dark coloured Polaris Ranger with a light bar on the top windshield. The driver of the vehicle appears to have been a male in his late teens, wearing a light coloured shirt and dark pants.

If any member of the public has any information on this incident and who may have been involved they are asked to contact the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-900-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com.