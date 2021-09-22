Outdoor theatre shows to be featured at Elemental Festival

KAGAWONG – The 4elements (4e) Living Arts Elemental Festival will feature an outdoor theatre performance during the event taking place later this month.

“One of the featured performances of this year’s Elemental Festival will be the Kagawong River Shows outdoor theatre performance,” stated Susan Snelling, of 4e Living Arts. “This show is being developed by young people who will also be performing in the production. The performers will be local youth, with local resident Lisa Hamalainen, who is director of the production. She is working with Shelba Deer, her assistant, of Sheguiandah First Nation.”

Ms. Snelling explained, “the show will be performed along the Kagawong River. The performance will start out at the base of the river at the bridge and move up the river.”

“I will say that at this point that the rest of the schedule is still being finalized. More details will be forthcoming, but I can tell you there will be music, arts and other great entertainment as well,” said Ms. Snelling. “We are planning to hold the events at the Park Centre parking lot, but the venue could be changed to the Church on the Hill. Either way we will be COVID safe.”

“The Elemental Festival is an annual celebration of 4elements Living Arts that showcases things we have done over year, and brings people together for local events, entertainment and arts,” said Ms. Snelling. “The 4e mobile studio will be on site,” Ms. Snelling told The Expositor. “It has now been completely finished and Chantal Rousseau spent time in the mobile trailer over the summer, using the gallery space to show some of her work.”

This year’s Elemental Festival will be held this weekend, September 25-26, in Kagawong.

For more information and the final schedule please see the advertisement on Page 17 of the September 22 Expositor or online at 4elementslivingarts.com.