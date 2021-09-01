Reigning champions crowned at Rainbow Ridge seniors tournament for fourth consecutive year

MANITOWANING – For the fourth consecutive year, the Bobby Corbiere team took the scramble division championship at the Senior Men’s Open tournament, held at Rainbow Ridge Golf Course in Manitowaning.

John Dube, manager of Rainbow Ridge, explained at the awards ceremony held August 20, “We had a little over 50 golfers take part in the tournament, including nine teams in the scramble event. We also had 13 golfers for the South Bay event.”

In the scramble event, which garnered a total of nine teams to take part, the team which included Bobby Corbiere, Roy Jones, Zeek Peltier and Don Gilchrist, posted a very impressive score of 58 (14 under par).

In stroke play, in the senior men’s division, Denis Audette posted an even par score of 72 to take first place in this division.

And for the second consecutive year, Frank Fisher was the champion in the super men’s division.