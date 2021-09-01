Rotary Club makes donation toward Meldrum Bay hall renos

MELDRUM BAY – The Gore Bay Rotary Club has made a significant donation toward renovations of the Meldrum Bay Community Hall.

Recently, Dave Christie of the Gore Bay Rotary Club presented a cheque in the amount of $1,000 to Peggy Morrison and Wendy Van Every of the Dawson Citizens Improvement Association (DCIA), and Archie Cadden, past president of the DCIA and long-time local community member.

Ms. Van Every told the Recorder the donation is going toward renovations being planned for the community hall. “The outside parging of the building is cracking, over the cement block.”

The community hall was constructed in 1934, and “the structure of the building is in good shape,” Ms. Van Every told The Expositor. “If we get funding, we would like to put up maintenance-free type siding on the outside of the building.”

“We are very grateful for this very generous donation by the Rotary Club toward the building,” said Ms. Van Every. She said at DCIA meetings and others in the past, discussion has arisen about fixing up the building. The DCIA will be getting quotes on how much the renovations will cost. “The big thing was getting the assessment carried out as to the structure of the building.”

“Until the pandemic hit the community hall had been used for various activities like card games meetings and dinners,” said Ms. Van Every. These activities will continue once the pandemic slows and restrictions are lessened.