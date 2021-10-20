Team Aelick helps to raise significant funds for Canadian Liver Foundation

KAGAWONG – While it had to be rescheduled and only included two people taking part due to inclement weather, this year’s Stroll for Liver in Kagawong still proved to be a tremendous success in raising money for the Canadian Liver Foundation.

“This year’s Stroll for Liver in Kagawong was scheduled for August 29,” said Wayne Aelick, who along with his wife Anna make up the Aelick team. “We hoped the weather would permit us to stroll through Kagawong, but the forecast was not good and called for rain, thunder, lightning and a tornado later in the day…we cancelled this year’s stroll at approximately 7:30 am.”

“So, Anna and I took part in a stroll ourselves, last week,” Mr. Aelick told The Expositor. He explained, “since our neighbours had prepared food for a gathering after the stroll, a few met at our home for lunch instead.”

“Thanks to the support of family, friends, neighbours and businesses, Team Aelick exceeded our fundraising goal of $15,000,” stated Mr. Aelick. “This money will be used by the Canadian Liver Foundation in the battle against liver disease.”

Mr. Aelick kept a promise he had made earlier this summer, having his hair coloured green (after $500 in donations had been raised), then having his head shaved totally bald (after $1,000 had been raised).

“Team Aelick is planning another stroll in 2022, and once again we would like to thank all our supporters for their part in our efforts,” added Mr. Aelick.