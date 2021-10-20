Township municipal building to undergo renovations

EVANSVILLE – The Burpee and Mills Township municipal complex is going to be going through some renovations and expansion soon, after funding was provided by the provincial government for COVID-19 measures, as well as federal funding to improve accessibility at the municipal complex.

“We had applied for and received $100,000 in COVID-19 assistance funding from the provincial government for the municipal complex,” said Ken Noland, Reeve of Burpee and Mills Township, last week. “These funds will be used to enhance the municipal building to meet COVID-19 protocols. The enhancements will include providing for a bigger entranceway and lobby area and increasing the council chambers area to allow for additional social distancing.”

Reeve Noland told The Expositor, “We also received funding of $42,635 from the federal government for accessibility enhancements and will be putting in automatic doors at the front entrance of the building.”

The tender package for the work to be carried out has already been sent out, and an early October deadline has been set to have the tenders in from contractors for the work to be completed.