Tribal Police Service chief charged with sexual assault

WIIKWEMKOONG—Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) Chief of Police Terry McCaffrey with sexual assault, according to a press release from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

In 2020, the OPP received information from an individual who had been the victim of sexual assault in 2019. As a result of the investigation, members of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have charged Mr. McCaffrey, aged 44 years of Manitowaning, with sexual assault, contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

“I received the press statement today from the OPP regarding charges against Police Chief Terry McCaffery. Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory respects the process set out by the OPP and the justice system in bringing this matter to the courts. We support the Wiikwemkoong Tribal Police Services Board and the Wiikwemkoong Tribal Police Services as they continue to provide policing services to our community. We believe that justice will prevail.” said Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territories Ogimaa Duke Peltier.

Mr. McCaffrey joined WTPS as chief of police in July 2018 and was officially sworn in that September, continuing a lengthy career in law enforcement. He is originally from Pimichikamak (Cross Lake) in northern Manitoba and has worked with several Indigenous police services across Canada.

Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service Chief of Police Terry McCaffrey

Prior to coming to Manitoulin Island, he served as a detachment commander with Treaty Three Police Service in Northwestern Ontario.

Police remind everyone that victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know of someone who does, there are local resources available to help, such as Ontario Victim Services (OVS) or the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres (OCRCC). You are strongly encouraged to seek help and/or report incidents to police.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are urged to call the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers.

The OPP will not comment further on specifics of this matter as that information is before the courts. A publication ban is in place to prevent revealing information pertaining to the victim or their identity.