NewsLocal Wiikwemkoong Cultural Festival opened arms to all By Expositor Staff - August 3, 2022 FacebookTwitterReddItEmailPrint Anishinaabe royalty reigns for 2022.Following their introduction at the Wiikwemkoong Cultural Festival (aka the Wiikwemkoong Powwow) the 2022 royalty are, left, Miss Wiikwemkoong Niibiishens Trudeau of Wiikwemkoong, Junior Miss Wiikwemkoong Niimin Humpfield of Temagimi FN and Little Miss Wiikwemkoong Ziibii Jonathan of Wiikwemkoong. photo by Tracy Cleland The crowds were large during the Wiikwemkoong Cultural Festival and easily topped 6,000 over the course of the two days. The powwow trail always seems to bring old friends back together. A young shawl dancer showcases her moves. MCs at the Wiikwemkoong powwow honoured the memory of the late Chris (the pleasant) Pheasant baa. Mr. Pheasant was a popular master of ceremonies for many powwows and is deeply missed. EMS workers from the Wiikwemkoong station, Ashley, Brenda and Sarah, stand ready to assist when called upon. In the meantime alittle powwow chow goes down well. Jason Mishibinijima and Angel Peltier conduct an employmentsurvey. Dave Southwood of the Zhiibaahaasing based sound company has been assisting at many powwows. A colourful display of the various dance styles and colours at this year’s cultural festival. A jingle (healing) dress dancer and a Men’s Traditional (storyteller) dancer make their way around the dance arena. A young shawl dancer shows her young friend how to navigate the powwow grounds. A film crew from APTN were present throughout the weekend. The crew were following the exploits of two vendors on the powwow trail for a series the channel is making about the people who follow the trail for a living. Everyone can join in on the action during an intertribal song. The Canadian Coast Guard was on site with a booth during the weekend. The APTN film crew getting ready for their next scene. These friendly faces are all smiles at Wiky Tourism’s Gift Shop grand opening. Anishinaabe royalty reigns for 2022.Following their introduction at the Wiikwemkoong Cultural Festival (aka the WiikwemkoongPowwow) the 2022 royalty are, left, Miss Wiikwemkoong Niibiishens Trudeau of Wiikwemkoong, Junior Miss Wiikwemkoong Niimin Humpfield of Temagimi FN and Little Miss Wiikwemkoong Ziibii Jonathan of Wiikwemkoong.photo by Tracy Cleland