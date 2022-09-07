144th Manitowaning Fall Fair on this Friday and Saturday

﻿MANITOWANING—The 144th annual Manitowaning Fall Fair will provide something for everyone in the family to enjoy and participate in.

Alice Pennie, president of the fall fair board, explained that everyone is gearing up for the annual event, which will take place this Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10.

The Manitowaning arena will open at 8:30 am on Friday morning for the many exhibit entries with the arena closing at 11:30 am for judging to take place at 12:30 pm. At 7:30 pm the exhibit hall will open again with exhibits on display, vendors set up and a silent auction. There will also be a 50/50 draw, spike driving competition, a fishpond for the kids, and miniature homestead displays set up. As well, during the evening live music will be provided by Cole Hughson and George Williamson.

Saturday morning will start early with a pancake breakfast being served at Knox United Church. The exhibit hall will reopen at 10 am. The always terrific parade will start at 11 am, followed by both a livestock and 4H show and a light horse show, with both events beginning at 12 noon.

From noon to 4 pm youngsters will be able to have fun on the bouncy castles and inflatable games and activities. Elijah Manitowabi will provide live music in the pavilion from noon hour to 2 pm. There will also be a magician on hand to entertain the crowd during the afternoon.

A horse pull will take place at 2 pm, and at 3 pm the removal of exhibits will take place at the arena along with the silent auction draw will be held.

Ms. Pennie acknowledged, “at this point we don’t have a lot of entries on hand for the heritage homestead display, that will be displayed at the exhibit hall in the arena. However, we have a few entries including a grandfather and grandson who are working on displays to compete against each other.”

The canteen will be open on Saturday with hamburgers and hot dogs served.