2nd annual Rotary Bay to Bay ride a huge success!

GORE BAY – The second annual Gore Bay Rotary Club Bay to Bay Century (100 mile) bicycle ride was a huge success!

A total of 75 riders, including several families, and six children (and many off-Island riders), took part in the event, which included three different (distance) rides. And proceeds from the event will be shared among two very worthwhile causes on Manitoulin Island, both the Gore Bay Medical Centre and Gwekwaadziwin Miikan Youth Mental Health and Addiction Program.

“This is a fantastic event,” stated Steve Meadley, Rotary District Governor, at a barbecue held after the ride, held this past Saturday. “The Rotary Club of Gore Bay punched way above their weight in putting this type of an event. And what they have done for the community of Gore Bay and area now and in the past is absolutely amazing.”

As mentioned, there were three different rides that participants could take part in, all starting at the Fish Point at the marina in Gore Bay. The century ride took riders from Gore Bay to Perivale, through Spring Bay and Providence Bay down Government Road, then loop around on the road through Tehkummah, Sandfield and Big Lake back to Mindemoya, M’Chigeeng and returning to Gore Bay. There was also a 100 kilometre ride from Gore Bay to Providence Bay and back to Gore Bay, and a community family fun/children’s ride free for families to take part in. The riders started at Fish Point and rode down Lighthouse Road to the Janet Head Lighthouse and back. A registration fee was paid by participants for the first two different rides.

“We would like to welcome everyone to our second annual Bay to Bay Ride,” said Marlene Bowers, president of the Gore Bay Rotary Club at the beginning of the first ride. “And, a special thank you to our sponsors (Manitoulin Transport and the Smith Family), Split Rail Brewing Co., Pat Noble Lumber and The Flower Hutch.”

Gore Bay Councillor Jack Clark (who is also a member of the Rotary Club) said, “we would like to welcome everyone on behalf of the town. We thank you for supporting the ride, and wish all of you good luck on the ride.”

Rotarian Peter Carter, who originally spearheaded the idea of such a ride, told riders, “thank you so much for coming out and supporting this event. We are all ambassadors for the sport of bicycling, and you are supporting two very worthwhile causes.”

Youth rider Ejay Gilmore, who was ambassador for the community family fun/children’s ride, welcomed and thanked everyone for participating. He and his parents could be seen in an area just outside of Gore Bay waving to riders, holding signs and encouraging riders in the Century Ride as they passed by.