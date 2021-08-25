Manitoulin Transport Unveils New Terminal in Peterborough, Ontario

Reaffirms commitment to local community and direct service coverage

Toronto ON – August 24, 2021 – Manitoulin Transport continues to expand and enhance its operations with the opening of a new terminal in Peterborough, Ontario. The Peterborough terminal, located at 1900 Technology Drive, reaffirms Manitoulin’s commitment to local communities and smaller markets across Canada, supporting its effort to provide more direct service coverage than any other carrier. The 10,088 square foot facility, with 10 dock doors and an outdoor ramp, will increase operating capacity by more than 30%. Additional staff will be hired to manage increased volumes.

“In a time when many businesses are closing or leaving smaller markets, this investment affirms Manitoulin’s commitment to being in Peterborough for the long term,” said Jeff King, President, Manitoulin Transport. “Operating out of local communities like Peterborough allows Manitoulin to provide superior service and direct coverage for our customers. This new terminal increases our shipping capabilities, improves shipment handling and creates a safe and efficient work environment for our teams.”

The new Peterborough facility is part of Manitoulin’s extensive network of 82 terminals across Canada, providing Manitoulin customers with transportation coverage from coast to coast.

Highlights of Manitoulin’s new Peterborough terminal include:

Increased shipping capabilities

Improved shipment handling

10,088 square feet of cross-dock and office space

10 dock doors and outdoor ramp

11 employees (up from 9) to manage increased volumes

About Manitoulin Transport

With over 60 years of experience in the transportation industry and comprehensive services, Manitoulin Transport is a leading single-source provider for all your trucking needs. Manitoulin offers a wide array of trucking services including expedited less than truckload and truckload, transborder, intermodal, private fleet, guaranteed service, temperature-controlled, dangerous goods and supply chain management.

About Manitoulin Group of Companies

Manitoulin Group of Companies is Canada’s leading privately owned transportation and logistics solutions provider. Manitoulin has over 50 years of experience servicing a variety of industries and some of the world’s largest organizations. As a single-source provider, Manitoulin is able to create operational synergies that compound efficiencies across the supply chain. Offerings include expedited less-than-truckload/truckload, crating, customs brokerage, international freight forwarding, global time-critical delivery, residential and commercial moving, heavy haul, logistics, warehousing, projects and supply chain management. Manitoulin leverages its extensive network to connect businesses across Canada and around the world.