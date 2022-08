Not so much a new story

To the Expositor:

In regard to the strange hula baloo surrounding the recent presentation of a feather bonnet to the Pope, years ago Prince Charles received a feather headdress. When he becomes king, he will also become the head of the Church of England. The idea of a state/religious leader receiving a war bonnet is not a new one.

Sincerely yours,

Allan Trudeau

Wiikwemkoong