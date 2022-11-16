An early start on Christmas shopping

The Mindemoya community hall was filled with vendors selling their wares and visitors gobbling up all the goodies this past Saturday. The occasion was the annual Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary annual bazaar, bake sale and craft sale.

Judy Mackenzie, chair of the hospital auxiliary told The Expositor, “people were very generous this year, especially for items on the penny table, baking, and crafts. It is too bad that we couldn’t hold our luncheon, but the kitchen area isn’t available this year.” She pointed out, “this is the first fundraising activity we have been able to hold since COVID-19. And the community has been very generous with the expansion project taking place at the Mindemoya Hospital, groups like the Shriners, Central Manitoulin Lions club and the euchre club have been very generous.”