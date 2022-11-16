Manitoulin Health Centre celebrates updated accreditation status

MANITOULIN—The Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) has announced that Accreditation Canada has revised the MHC standing from accredited with commendation to the highest award, exemplary standing.

After careful consideration by Accreditation Canada, the original status of Accreditation with Commendation has been updated to Exemplary Standing. Organizations receiving an accreditation award from Accreditation Canada have worked hard to meet standards to deliver safe, high-quality care. Because better quality means better care.

This is an accomplishment to be celebrated as this once again highlights the remarkable commitment of everyone at MHC to strive for continued quality improvement, and a proven dedication to deliver high quality health care services, even during very difficult, unprecedented times. The accreditation process is very extensive and is an ongoing journey, one in which all of or programs, employees, professional staff, care partners and volunteers have been actively involved and diligently working on behind the scenes in variations of policy and process development, consultation, engagement and interview.

Paula Fields, MHC president and CEO said, “Thank you again to the team for their respect, passion and truth for the health and wellness of the people we serve. I would also like to thank Accreditation Canada for reviewing our status and realizing the exemplary work on behalf of everyone at MHC. I couldn’t be prouder of this dedicated group of individuals at MHC.”