Anishinaabek Nation water commissioner Autumn Peltier named to national Clean50 list

WIIKWEMKOONG – Add another award to Wiikwemkoong’s Autumn Peltier list, after she was named to the national Clean50 List, which recognizes “outstanding contributions to clean capitalism.”

Autumn is one of two Northern Ontario residents recognized as emergency leaders for their achievements and efforts toward sustainability, the second being AJ Esquega of Gull Bay First Nation.

The outline of her profile for the recognition states, “Autumn Peltier is a water warrior, gaining national and international recognition for her call to protect water sources and access to clean, safe water by Indigenous communities in Canada.”

Autumn was inspired to take up the cause at eight years old, mentored by her great aunt, Josephine Mandamin. A world-renowned water advocate known as ‘Grandmother Water Walker,’ Ms. Mandamin annually walked around the Great Lakes to raise awareness about water pollution in the Great Lakes and in Indigenous communities.

Autumn was named the chief water commissioner of the Anishinabek Nation in 2019, and has used her platform to educate and spread awareness about the resource.

The Clean50 list of recipients was created by the Delta Management Group, in 2011. The staffing firm puts a focus on green professionals, including experts in corporate governance, environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), clean tech, corporate responsibility, renewable energy and sustainability professionals.