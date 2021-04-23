Arson Suspected in Fire that Destroys Home

On April 21st, 2021 at approximately 3:45 AM, a fire occurred at a residence located at 133 Ge Teh Miikan in Sheguiandah First Nation.

NEMI Fire Services were called to the scene and were able to quickly extinguish the fire that was contained to one residence and a vehicle in the driveway. The owner was not at home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. While the start of the fire is still under investigation, it is suspected that arson is the cause.

While on scene, Officers were advised that an adult male was seen leaving the area on foot just after the fire had started. Further information provided indicate that an adult male openly admitted to starting the fire in the residence and vehicle. Officers attempted to locate the male, however received further information the individual left Sheguiandah to avoid arrest. In the interest of public safety, a warrant for his arrest is being sought.

A 30 yr old male of Sheguiandah First Nation has been identified and faces charges of:

Two counts of Arson – Sec 434 of the Criminal Code

His name cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court process.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. It is believed this is an isolated incident involving a land dispute and there is no further danger to the general public at this time.

If anyone has further information regarding this arson, please contact UCCM Police at 705-377-7135 or Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com.