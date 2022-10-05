AOK joins ranks of Harvest Glory Days honourees

﻿MANITOULIN— The map and a photo spread of Harvest Glory Days decorating throughout Manitoulin communities is on pages 22 and 23 of this newspaper.

Almost all communities participated and, for the judges, driving all around Manitoulin Island this past Saturday and Sunday, on two beautiful fall days, was no hardship.

Every large community spotted at least one “spectacular” display. In Mindemoya, it’s the seasonally decorated old red truck at the home of Karlene and Rob Scott on Highway 551, just south of Hill Road.

In Gore Bay, check out the nicely decorated front steps of the community hall and the colourful community sign at the Manitoulin Transport entry to town.

In Little Current, there are two: the Manitoulin Centennial Manor has a great walk-around display located at the east side of the front grounds, beside the gazebo. It’s a four-sided affair. The other notable Little Current display is the front yard of Barney and Lynnette Deforge, directly across from Island Funeral Home. And the Red Bow Floor and Wall Fashions display on Manitowaning Road looks good too.

In Manitowaning, the spectacular display has the St. Paul’s Anglican Church as a backdrop for photos and has been an annual installation there.

In Sheguiandah, the “family” having a Thanksgiving dinner with the Batman’s Mill as a backdrop is the high point there this year. (Please see photo on page 1.) The government dock sports good décor too, as does the Bass Creek Fish viewing pavillion.

Providence Bay has decorated the highway through town as usual but, for spectacular, please visit the Town Square in the community’s downtown centre.

At Aundeck Omni Kaning, you have to jog past the band office and find the lane, to the right, leading to the administrative offices of Noojmowin Teg and Mnaamodzawin but it’s worth it as the Noojmowin Teg offices, especially, have gone all out for fall glory. Also at Aundeck Omni Kaning, the home of Gabe, Bev and Max Abotossaway, beside the AOK Store, is also grand.

In Gordon/Barrie Island, the Ches Beange farm display at the corner of the Tenth and Beange Road is worth the visit.

In Honora Bay area, another farm-themed display, like the Beange’s, also utilizing an antique tractor, is at Rick and Linda Bond’s home just east of the Ski Hill driveway on Highway 540.

Decorating was good this year, judges observed, but the last two pandemic years have easily been the highlight ones in the nine years The Expositor Office has organized this friendly, Island-wide competition and that is understandable give the imposed isolation that impacted everyone.

That having been said, it is a great showing, and visitors and residents alike are encouraged to take in peoples’ efforts and in their own neighbouring communities.

Large town honours this year go once again to Manitowaning, Mindemoya and Gore Bay so there will be a “2022” addition arriving soon for the Harvest Glory Days signs they have been previously awarded.

Similarly, again this year Providence Bay and Sheguiandah will share bragging rights for mid-sized communities and will also add 2022 to their signs.

But there is a new winner in the small community category: Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation will receive a big bright sign testifying to the community spirit there. The First Nation has been an “Honourable Mention” for several years but now they’re a winner!

Congratulations to everyone who decorated and enhanced their own community and the Island in general.

Happy Thanksgiving to all from the Expositor Office.