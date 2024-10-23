Bridging Generations

Little people at the Little Current Daycare Centre are enjoying their brand new replica swing bridge, commissioned by Manitoulin Timer Frames, which they helped put together in their courtyard. The mini bridge, while it doesn’t swing, does provide the pre-schoolers with a means to cross a ‘ravine’ in their play area. From back, left, George Kopylov, Anthony Pennings and Michael Woodland of Manitoulin Timber Frames, front row, Thorsten, Dylan, Julia, Lizah, Brinley, Rory, Shelly Deforge, Donnie, Jade, Everlee, Marybelle and Bethany Williams.