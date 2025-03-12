Canada has a new Prime Minister

Mark Carney will succeed Justin Trudeau

OTTAWA—In the end, it wasn’t even close. The former head of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, Mark Carney, 59, secured the Liberal Party of Canada leadership with 85.6 percent of the vote on the first ballot—leaving his closest rival for the post, former finance minister and current MP Chrystia Freeland in the dust with a mere eight percent (although that was double the tally of the remaining two contenders, Karine Gould (3.2 percent) and Frank Baylis coming in just slightly behind.

In a more telling result, Mr. Carney swept all 345 ridings across the country, even taking most of the points available from Ms. Carney’s own riding of Toronto Centre—proving he enjoys nationwide support (at least from supporters of the Liberal Party). In the new riding of Sudbury East-Manitoulin-Nickel Belt in which the Island lies, Mr. Carney secured 263 of the 302 votes cast, securing 87.09 of the 100 points up for grabs in the riding after winning the unanimous endorsement of the riding executive.

“I am deeply honoured to be our next Liberal leader–and I’m ready to get to work,” said Mr. Carney in his address to the Liberal faithful following his victory. “I’m grateful to all my fellow candidates. Each ran with passion, dedication, and a sincere desire to serve Canada. I look forward to working closely with every one of them in the days ahead.”

“To everyone who voted in this leadership election, thank you,” he said. “You stepped up for your country, and I won’t let you down.”

The new Liberal leader, and by extension and timing, Canada’s 24th prime minister said that Canada has given him everything. “My family, my education, my values and now, I’m ready to give everything to Canada.”

“I’m not a lifelong politician, I’m a pragmatist,” he said. “When I see something that’s not working–I change it. Canadians told me loud and clear, you want leadership that stands up for Canada.”

Mr. Carney pledged that, together, Canadians will build the fastest-growing economy in the G7.

“We’ll cut taxes that divide us and put money back into your pockets; we’ll invest in health care, seniors and affordable childcare; we’ll take bold action on climate, and we’ll protect Canadian workers from Trump’s tariffs.”

Among the specific actions promised by the incoming prime minister were the two stalking horses most played by the Conservative over the past couple of years. “My government will immediately eliminate the divisive consumer carbon tax on families and farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses, and we will stop the hike in the capital gains tax—because we think builders, we think builders should be incentivized for taking risks and rewarded when they succeed. Canada needs more of this type of change.”

The election of a new Liberal leader was seen as a plebiscite on who would be the best leader to take on the challenge presented by the new US president, Donald Trump and Mr. Carney’s economic credentials as the head of not one, but two central banks proved trump.

Mr. Carney took clear aim at US president in his victory address.

“Donald Trump has put, as the prime minister just said, unjustified tariffs on what we build, on what we sell, on how we make a living,” he said. “He’s attacking Canadian families, workers and businesses, and we cannot let him succeed.”

The incoming prime minister said he was proud of the response of Canadians “who are making their voices heard and their wallets felt. I am grateful for how our provinces are stepping up to the fight, because when we are united, we are Canada strong.”

The new Liberal leader then took a partisan turn. “Pierre Poilievre calls Canada broken,” he said. “But no one who thinks Canada is broken can ever put Canada first. We’ve got work to do. Poilievre’s Conservatives took this year’s election for granted, but Canadians love a good comeback. I’m ready for the fight and to work harder than ever before. Together we will stand up for Canadian workers, families and businesses, because Canada is strongest when we are united. It’s time to build together. Because we are strong–Canada strong.”

In his most scathing indictment of his main electoral opponent, Mr. Carney said “a person who worships at the altar of Donald Trump will kneel before him, not stand up to him.”

Mr. Carney was widely considered to be the front runner in the contest to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and that factor may well have contributed to the stunning turnaround for Liberal fortunes in the polls—erasing a 20-point lead enjoyed by the Conservative Party of Canada over the governing Liberals when the party was being led by Mr. Trudeau, with the party’s standing in some polls even pulling into the lead without a clear leader.

Following the announcement of the winner, the other contenders quickly closed ranks behind the new leader, including Ms. Freeland, who said she would willingly serve in Mr. Carney’s cabinet, should she be asked.

Mr. Carney will be taking over the reins of government in the coming days when he is officially sworn in by Governor General Mary Simon and is widely expected to call an early election soon after—perhaps even before Parliament is recalled on March 24.