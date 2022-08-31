Central honours pioneer reeve

﻿﻿Frank Wagg first postmaster, Carnarvon reeve

CENTRAL MANITOULIN—The first reeve of Carnarvon Township (now part of Central Manitoulin) and its first postmaster, Frank Wagg, will be honoured with a plaque at the Mindemoya Cemetery thanks to a petition to council made by Ruth Pettis.

The motion to approve the installation of the plaque was moved by Councillor Dale Scott and seconded by Councillor Steve Shaffer.

“As a former postmaster myself I think it is incumbent upon me to second the motion,” said Councillor Shaffer.

Central Manitoulin Mayor Richard Stephens noted that Mr. Wagg “played an integral part in the community.”

The petition also noted that Mr. Wagg had originally donated the land to create the cemetery.

Mr. Wagg became the first reeve of Carnarvon in 1879 and first postmaster in 1880, donating the half-acre of land for the cemetery from his farm in 1879.

Mr. Wagg went on to sell his farm in 1900 and built the first house in the town which would become Mindemoya. He bought the McKenzie General Store located where Jake’s Home Centre is now. His son Alma Josiah Wagg built Wagg’s Creamery in 1901 and would go on to purchase his father’s grocery store.