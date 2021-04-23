Changes in leadership announced for Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home

GORE BAY – Jarlette Health Services has announced that a couple of leadership changes at the Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home in Gore Bay will be taking place early next week.

Stephanie Barber, community relations co-ordinator with Jarlette Health Services, told the Recorder in an statement earlier this week, “as you are aware, (Manitoulin Lodge) will soon embark on a new chapter as administrator Susan Farren will be retiring. Not only has Susan been integral in operating the home but has worked in collaboration with the dedicated Manitoulin Lodge team to extend a tradition of excellence in care to residents and family members of the nursing home as well as the Gore Bay community at large.”

“At this time, we are excited to announce that Jamie-Lynn Kalmikov will assume the role of administrator effective April 26,” said Ms. Barber. She explained, “Jamie-Lynn started with the nursing home in 2019 as the administrative assistant and quickly became an asset to the team. Jamie-Lynn has worked in health care for the past 14 years and also holds a bachelor’s degree in business and a green and yellow belt in LEAN Process Improvement. As a resident of the Island, Jamie-Lynn looks forward to making a positive impact in Gore Bay and continuing to uphold the family-oriented legacy of the nursing home.”

Ms. Barber noted, “as this transition takes place, please be advised that Susan will continue to support the home as the director of resident care until September 2022. We are grateful for the efforts of both Susan and Jamie-Lynn and we look forward to the many opportunities on the horizon for Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home.”