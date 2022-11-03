Classes for all in-person learners cancelled on Friday, learning at virtual school continues

MANITOULIN—On Thursday, Rainbow District School Board informed parents and guardians that Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), which represents educational assistants in Rainbow Schools, announced earlier this morning that it will engage in a day of protest and withdraw their services tomorrow, Friday, November 4, 2022. This is in addition to CUPE’s withdrawal of services.

Educational assistants work directly with students who have special needs. CUPE represents custodial and maintenance staff in Rainbow Schools. Job action is in response to the status of bargaining at the provincial level. “Given that we are without the services of more than 425 staff members tomorrow, we can no longer ensure the health and safety of students,” a letter to parents from RDSB Director of Education Bruce Bourget states. “For this reason, classes for in-person learners at all Rainbow Schools in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island are cancelled on Friday, November 4. Please do not send your children to school for in-person learning tomorrow. This notice does not affect students enrolled in the virtual school. Remote learning through the virtual school will continue.

For questions regarding any impact to childcare services in Rainbow Schools, please contact your provider.” “Please be assured that we are monitoring the situation closely and will share more information as soon as possible,” Mr. Bourget continues. “We value our educational assistants as well as our facilities staff. As always, we remain hopeful that an agreement will be reached. We recognize that this is a difficult situation for everyone involved. Thank you for your ongoing patience.”

For labour updates, please visit rainbowschools.ca.