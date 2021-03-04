DAVID ELLIOT GILCHRIST

June 9, 1962 – February 27, 2021

It is with great sadness the family of David Elliot Gilchrist announces his passing at HSN on Saturday, February 27, 2021 the age of 58. David was born in Elliot Lake on June 9, 1962 and raised in Sudbury. David had a 23-year career with the Canadian Armed Forces as a weapons technician, retiring with the rank of Master Corporal. David had international postings, including Lahr, Germany and in Velika Kladusa, Bosnia Herzegovina. Canadian postings included Calgary, Petawawa, London and Edmonton. David retired back to Manitoulin, eventually settling on the family farm where he was happiest. David enjoyed woodworking, working with tractors, puttering around the farm and riding his motorcycle. David was active in the community, having served on the Central Manitoulin Fire Department, the Providence Bay/Spring Bay Lions Club and was a member of the Doric Masonic Lodge #455, in Little Current. David was predeceased by his beloved parents, Gilbert and Donelda (Beange) Gilchrist, sisters Sharon Gilchrist Brown and Lorna Tremblay, and by brother-in-law, Roger Tremblay. Left to mourn the loss of David are his sisters, Sarah Bowerman (Merv) and Alma Sarazin (Gerry), his beloved and much doted on nieces and nephews, Sam Gilchrist (Katie), Dexter Bowerman, Adam Brown, Alex Brown, Lana Tremblay (Mike), Blair Tremblay, Paxton Sarazin (Monique) and Preston Sarazin (Stephanie). Great Uncle of Gibson, Grayson, Ruby, Kyle (Courtney), Ben, Paul Jenna and Elodie. David was a son, brother, uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, brother-in-law, nephew, cousin and friend, always willing to lend a hand and will be sorely missed by many. At David’s request cremation has taken place. A Memorial for David will take place in the spring. If you would like to make a charitable donation in David’s name please forward a cheque payable to the Providence Bay Agricultural Society, 9236 Hwy 542, Spring Bay, Ontario P0P 2B0. Arrangements have been entrusted with Ranger’s Cremation and Burial Services Ltd. Online condolences can be posted at RangersSudbury.com.