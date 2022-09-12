Driver arrested who fled from police

ELLIOT LAKE — On September 10, 2022, at approximately 9:20 a.m. Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) notified the East Algoma OPP of a person in the City of Elliot Lake who was wanted on previous charges.

The person had made threats to harm them-self with a firearm in their possession. There was an immediate concern for the person’s safety, as well as public safety. Police quickly located the pick-up truck on Highway 108. The driver refused to stop for police multiple times. Numerous spike belts were utilized, and police eventually contained the vehicle on Highway 108, south of Elliot Lake. The driver continued to be uncooperative, and police were forced to breach the vehicle door to effect a safe arrest. The driver was subsequently arrested, charged and the firearm was recovered.

The OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine assisted with the investigation.

A 57-year-old male from Evansville was charged with: