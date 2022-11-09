Easing up on the lead foot saves big

To the Expositor:

There are practical and easy ways to save money. Two days ago, a passenger and I went on a rainy shopping trip to Espanola from Wiikwemkoong. The cost of gas was $42. Admittedly, I drove at the pace other drivers did.

Yesterday, I took a solo shopping trip to Espanola. As I had a career in the judiciary, I am more likely to observe the speed limit. Since I was alone, I chose to actually drive the speed limit. The cost of gas for the second trip was $25. A $17 dollar savings.

In one month, you’d save $68. In one year, you’d save $816. Easy and practical way to save money.

Sincerely yours,

Allan Trudeau

Wiikwemkoong