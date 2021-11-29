ELIZABETH PANAMICK

July 16, 1932 – November 23, 2021

In loving memory of Elizabeth Panamick, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in her 90th year. Survived by her son Ron and grandchildren Marco, Daniel and Julien. Daughter of Louie and Agatha (Wasagejik) Panamick (both predeceased). She will be sadly missed by her nieces Lavina Johns, Sweety Pie, Hazel, Kate (Clifford predeceased), Judy Armstrong, Doreen (Charlie) Enwhatin, Patsy, Lydia Eria (Darren) Beboning, Andrea, Gertrude, Marilyn, Marjory, nephews Hank, Henry, Jimmy, Joe, Bernard, Mike (Darlene), Basil (Janice), Richard, Robert, Edward, Billy, Roy (Una), and Isaac Armstrong. As well as many great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters Alice (David) Corbiere and Agnes (Solomon) Armstrong; her brothers Jim (Christine) Panamick, Arthur (Lisa) Panamick, Lazeem (Theresa) Panamick and Archie (Ina) Panamick; her niece Alice Panamick; and nephews Howard, Martin, Stanley Isadore and Johnny Panamick. Elizabeth thoroughly enjoyed Bingo. There was a visitation at Immaculate Conception Church on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 4 pm until Saturday, November 27 at 11 am. Funeral Mass was held at Immaculate Conception Church, M’Chigeeng on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11 am. Burial followed at M’Chigeeng Cemetery. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at

