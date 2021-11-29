LYLA EDNA CHATWELL

(nee Kerr)

January 14, 1925 – November 24, 2021

In loving memory of Lyla Edna (nee Kerr) Chatwell, a resident of the Centennial Manor in Little Current who died peacefully on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the age of 96. Born to Sophia Emily Kerr (nee Bryant) and William John Kerr on Wednesday,

January 14, 1925. Predeceased by her loving husband Robert William Chatwell on March 2, 2014. Survived by her loving daughter Judy Wright (husband Renny). Proud grandmother of Scot Hughson (wife Marcie), Tom Hughson (wife Ashley), Darin Wright (wife Abbie), Darrell Wright (partner Kelly), Trevor Wright (wife Beverly). She is the great-grandmother of nine. Survived by two sisters Viola McKenzie (husband James predeceased) and Rae Saari (husband Toivo). Predeceased by daughter Beverly Anne Hughson (husband Clive predeceased) and by her siblings and their spouses Lloyd Kerr (wife Emily), Thomas Kerr (wife Eldine), Jack Kerr (wife Gloria), Alberta McCulligh (husband Elmer), Ivan Kerr (wife Nicki). Graveside service was held at the Hilly Grove Cemetery on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 11 am with Minister Ramona Jaggard. In memory of Lyla, donations may be made to the Manitoulin Centennial Manor Auxiliary. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.