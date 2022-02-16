Expositor a finalist for 10 Better Newspapers Competition awards

ONTARIO—Each Valentine’s Day, the Ontario Community Newspaper Association (OCNA), of which The Manitoulin Expositor is a member, releases its list of finalists in the Better Newspapers Competition awards. This year, your community newspaper is up for an impressive 10 awards—among the most of any community paper in Ontario.

Associate editor Michael Erskine is a finalist in the Environment Ontario category for his June 30, 2021 story on the walleye stocking efforts of the Little Current Fish and Game Club.

Warren Schlote is up for best news story for his coverage on Constable Marc Hovingh’s tragic death in November of 2020

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Lori Thompson has received a nod for best police story for her September 2021 piece on police mental health.

Manhattan’s Bonnie Kogos has been named a finalist in the best guest freelance column for her touching piece on remembering 9-11 25 years on which spoke candidly about the passing of her beloved nephew in the twin towers calamity.

The Expositor’s June 2021 special section, and subsequent online edition, ‘Out of the Shadows,’ has been listed as a finalist for three separate awards: community service award, best special section and best online initiative. This last nomination names Mr. Schlote, Dave Patterson (Expositor production manager and webmaster) and Giovanni Capriotti, Expositor freelance photographer.

Kendra Edwards, former Expositor production assistant, is a finalist in both the best in-house promotion and local retail layout categories.

Lastly, The Expositor’s website, Manitoulin.com, has again made the list for best community website.

“I am so proud of the talented group of people named above,” said Expositor publisher Alicia McCutcheon. “The Expositor is often recognized for its efforts, but 2021 was a banner year.”

“The Better Newspapers Competition is a who’s who of community journalism in Ontario and we have certainly earned our place on that list,” Ms. McCutcheon added. “Bravo, everyone, and thank you to our readers for continuing to support quality community journalism.”

The winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony on April 29.