Fire Prevention Week: Islanders encouraged to “Charge into Fire Safety”

MANITOULIN—In an official press release, Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, reminded Canadians that “This year, Canada will mark Fire Prevention Week from October 5 to 11. We continue to witness the devastating effects of wildfires across the country. Families have been displaced, homes destroyed and communities have suffered widespread damage. These are powerful reminders of how quickly fires can escalate and why being prepared is so important. The growing impacts of climate change mean that these events will continue to be more frequent and severe in the years ahead.”

That message ought to resonate strongly on Manitoulin Island, where forest, farmland and small communities make fire safety both a personal and collective responsibility. Local volunteer fire departments across the Island have long emphasized prevention, whether it’s maintaining clear space around homes, observing municipal fire bans, or reporting unattended burns before they get out of control.

This year’s National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) theme, “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home,” brings attention to an often-overlooked modern risk. Lithium-ion batteries, which are often found in everything from cellphones, laptops, and e-bikes to baby monitors and power tools, are efficient and convenient but can overheat or ignite if damaged, overcharged, or exposed to extreme temperatures.

Manitoulin residents are encouraged to handle these devices carefully by heeding the following suggestions:

Use manufacturer-approved chargers and avoid leaving items plugged in overnight.

Keep charging stations away from flammable materials and direct sunlight.

Recycle damaged or expired batteries properly at Island waste transfer stations, which accept them through battery recycling programs.

Beyond household safety, Minister Olszewski’s statement also emphasizes the importance of outdoor fire prevention. The Island’s dry summer conditions, coupled with strong winds off the North Channel and Lake Huron, can easily turn a small spark into a fast-moving brush or forest fire. Campers, cottagers, and local residents are all urged to ensure all campfires are fully extinguished with water, refrain from burning brush during high-risk periods, and never discard cigarette butts into vegetation.

Wildfires are not just a northern or western Canadian concern, as they affect air quality, water safety, and wildlife habitats across Ontario and beyond. In recent years, smoke from fires as far away as northern Quebec, Alberta, and the Prairies has drifted across Manitoulin skies, turning sunsets orange and serving as a visible reminder of the changing climate’s reach.

This Fire Safety Week, let us take a moment to express our gratitude to the brave individuals serving on the front lines—our dedicated firefighters, fire safety leaders, emergency response teams, and selfless volunteers. These courageous men and women often risk their own safety to protect our communities, and we must also honour and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

On Manitoulin Island, where all fire departments operate on a volunteer basis, the significance of these sentiments becomes more intimate. Local firefighters are not just first responders; they are our friends and neighbours, stepping away from their daily lives at a moment’s notice when the alarm sounds or their pagers go off. These heroes respond with unwavering commitment, protecting not only homes and property but also our communities as a whole — our farms, families, and loved ones. Their dedication is the epitome of community resilience and cooperation, reminding us all of the vital role they play in safeguarding our way of life. As such, let us acknowledge and celebrate their indispensable contributions during this important week.

Also, as winter approaches, residents are strongly encouraged to take proactive measures to enhance their safety and prevent potential fire hazards. This includes changing the batteries in all fire detectors to ensure that they remain fully operational throughout the colder months. It’s equally important to maintain household appliances properly; routine checks can help identify any issues before they become serious problems. Additionally, residents should remember to empty the lint traps in their clothes dryers after each use, as lint buildup is a leading cause of dryer-related fires.

To support Canadians in their preparedness efforts for a variety of emergencies, whether fires, floods, or power outages, the Government of Canada advises all citizens to visit the online resource at Canada.ca/get-prepared. This website offers valuable information and tools to help families create effective emergency plans and gather essential supplies for various unexpected situations.