Firefighters respond to Gore Bay silo blaze

GORE BAY – The Gore Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to a silo fire on a farm just outside of Gore Bay this past Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the call of a fire at Clover Hill dairy farm on Walker Road, just outside of Gore Bay.

Fire Chief Mike Addison told the Recorder, “we received the call to respond to a fire at 7:47 am; it was a silo fire. It was a unique fire because the owners of the farm haven’t been using this silo, so there was just old product in silage. The last time we responded to a fire at the same location two or three years ago the silo that was on fire had product in it that was new, moist and it overheated.” The silos are probably about 50 years old, he pointed out.

“This fire only went up about 12 feet inside the silo,” said Mr. Addison. “With the assistance of the owner of the farm (Jeff Hietkamp) we put a hose up inside the silo and pumped the water to it.” He pointed out for blazes like this, “you never see flames, it just smoulders for a long time; very seldom does it break out while it is smouldering.”