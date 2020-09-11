Wiikwemkoong resident wins $250,000 with instant sonic multiplier

TORONTO, ON – Phillip King of Wikwemikong is $250,000 richer after winning with INSTANT SONIC MULTIPLIER (Game #2190).

A 67-year-old retired custodian, Phillip was at home when he discovered his win. “I matched the number I needed and couldn’t believe my eyes,” he shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque. “I walked right out the door to the store to validate my ticket, and that’s when it became a reality,” he smiled.

While on his way to the store, he ran into his niece who was heading there at the same time. “I showed her my ticket – she was so excited!”

The grandfather plans to purchase a new vehicle with his winnings. “I’m going to buy a new truck and enjoy the process of shopping for it without having to be on a budget,” he said. He also plans to share with his children.

“It’s still hard to believe. I don’t think it will really sink it until it’s deposited into the bank,” he concluded.

OLG is now accepting in-person prize claims by-appointment only for customers with prizes of $1,000 or more who wish to claim at the OLG Prize Centre. To best protect customers and staff, OLG has put in place appropriate health and safety protocols in accordance with guidelines from public health officials, which include physical distancing measures, the mandatory use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the pre-screening of visitors before granting entry. Players should contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options or to schedule an appointment.

INSTANT SONIC MULTIPLIER is available for $10 and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.83. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.

The winning ticket was purchased at Manitowaning Pharmacy on Arthur Street in Manitowaning.

