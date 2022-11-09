Friends and Neighbours

Kagawong

Team Fergmeijer

Team Fergmeijer hopes everyone took advantage of the extra hour on the weekend. We would normally be telling you about how excited locals were to turn back all their analog clocks, but that would be secondhand information. It’s good to know that if we ever run out of puns, we’ll have Daylight Savings Time jokes to fall back on.

The Billings Heritage Centre will be holding an in-person, indoor Remembrance Day service at the Park Centre on Friday. Several military guests will be in attendance along with local MPP Michael Mantha. Different themes will be acknowledged during the service, including the 80th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid, Canadian Peacekeeping and remembering the Cold War. Lest we forget.

Mnidoo Mnising Sharing and Learning Centre for All is offering some exciting activities for kids this month! Exploring and Playing in Nature will have participants wandering along nature trails to discover, play and explore nature. Friday, November 18th will be the Noble Nature Trail in Gore Bay and on Tuesday, November 22nd it will be along the Kagawong River. Both sessions will run from 10:30 to 11:30 am. The second opportunity is Storytelling With Nature where the kids will gather indoors for story time and will explore nature through indoor play. The Gore Bay Union Public Library will host on Friday Nov. 25th (10:30-11:30am) and Billings Public Library will host on Tuesday, November 29th (4 to 5 pm). Contact melaniefrancis@kenjgewinteg.ca to register.

Happy 29th birthday goes out to Jody K – you certainly aren’t showing your age. Or acting it. Keep up the good work!

The Billings Landfill is officially back to winter hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 6 pm, Saturdays from 1 to 4 pm, and Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm. Our friend Joseph went on the Dolly Parton diet. We were skeptical at first, but it has definitely made Joe lean. Christmas in Kagawong is swiftly approaching like a herd of flying reindeer! It runs November 18-20th. Friday night fun at the Park Centre runs from 4 to 8 pm and carries on Saturday 10 am to 3 pm. And you better watch out… Santa will be visiting on Sunday the 20th!

During the Christmas in Kagawong weekend, the Anglican Church will have a variety of crafts, gift baskets and goodies available for sale, including homemade meat pies, lasagna and perogies to take home for dinner! Visit the church Saturday the 19th from 9 am to 2 pm to check out all the treats. There are limited supplies of the meat pies, lasagna and perogies, so don’t wait until the last minute!

While you are out getting in the spirit of things, be sure to pop over to the Manitoulin Secondary School Christmas Shopping Spree at the M’Chigeeng complex. Doors open on Saturday, November 19th from 10 am to 4 pm. With dozens of vendors to choose from, you can fill your stockings while helping support MSS teams and clubs at the same time! The library is amassing quite a collection of fantastic items for the annual silent auction. You can see some previews of what will be up for bid by joining the Facebook group (www.facebook.com/groups/libraryauction). The auction will go live Thursday, November 24th at 9 am and closes at 6 pm on Sunday, November 27th. All proceeds go to support Billings Library. Speaking of the library, we are writing a book about all the things we should be doing with our lives. Yep, we’re writing our oughtobiography. It’s back! The Kagawong Community Christmas concert is back to an in-person event, Saturday, November 26th at 7 pm at the Park Centre. Admission will be by cash donation with all funds raised supporting Manitoulin Family Resource. As always, enthusiasm trumps talent – interested performers can contact fergmeijer@gmail.com This week’s words of wisdom: Courage is knowing it might hurt, and doing it anyway. Stupidity is the same. And that’s why life is hard. Have a good week!

Meldrum Bay

Elaine Bradley

Friday night at cards the high lady was Linda Rumley with 71 points. High man was Doug Carter with 74 points. Rose VanEvery won ladies’ lone hands with three. Tom Rumley won men’s lone hands with four. Mildred Kelly won the most euchres with eight. The money jar is safe.

The church will be opened for the last service of the year on November 20th at 9:15 am with coffee and muffins to follow. The muffins are wonderful. Everyone is welcome. After coffee and muffins amble over to stop 540 for the big breakfast that they are serving. It should be quite the day. I don’t have too much else to report except my personal bad luck. My shingles have almost cleared up and I am getting over COVID. My husband caught COVID from me and is also recovering. We have purposely been staying put so it has been hard to gather news. I am hoping for a better week next week.

Silver Water

Karen Noble

John Jagt returned last week from two weeks of vacation with his children and grandchildren. There were three tables out to euchre on Thursday night and Friday night. Brenda Carter, Diane Jones, Colton Chevrette and I participated in the M’Chigeeng Christmas Market on Saturday. We did very well and heard other vendors say they were happy with their sales. It was great to see crowds out. Thank you to everyone who donated baking to us and everyone who came out to support the local vendors. There are more chances for markets in Mindemoya on November 12, then Kagawong, Gore Bay, and M’Chigeeng on November 19. The Local Services Board held their pre-budget meeting on Sunday. A lot of topics were discussed, and we hope the township will turn out for the full budget meeting on Sunday, December 4 at 2 pm. On Friday, November 11, there will be a Remembrance Day service and potluck supper beginning at 4:30 pm. The donations collected will go to the Angel Bus. There will be a Hunters’ pancake breakfast at the Silver Water Community Hall on Sunday, November 20 from 8 to 10 am for $15 per person. The menu will include pancakes, waffles, sausages, syrup, strawberries, whipped cream and beverages. The proceeds will go to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary. Condolences to the family of Larry Lane. Condolences to the family of Bill Allen.