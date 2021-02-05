Gore Bay area woman wins jackpot of over $250,000

GORE BAY – A Gore Bay area woman has won the jackpot in the Sault Area Hospital Foundation (SAHF) January electronic and online 50/50 draw.

On January 29 at 11 am, Bonnie Hore of Gore Bay won the $250,372.50 SAHF jackpot. Her lucky number was drawn electronically and she was contacted immediately.

“They (SAHF) phoned us to tell me that I won,” Ms. Hore told the Recorder on Tuesday. “I was shaking, crying and even swearing while the call was being taped. It is just so hard to believe. It is such a shock.”

“It’s unbelievable, I still won’t believe it until the cheque is in my hands,” she stated.

The SAHF Facebook page explains in a release that Ms. Hore, who grew up in Sault Ste. Marie, moved to Gore Bay in the 1970s. Although Manitoulin Island is where she has lived for over 40 years, heading to Sault Ste. Marie is still ‘heading home’ for her. Ms. Hore and her family are excited by their win and have big plans to travel and share it with the people and organizations that mean the most to them.

“We have big families, and we’d like to share what we can,” Ms. Hore told SAHF. “Beyond that, I’m writing a story about the Yukon so when we are able to, my husband (Morris) and I are going to travel there.”

She told the Recorder, “I had said if I sell the book I’m writing about Dawson City in the 1940s we would be going there. Now we are definitely going.”

Ms. Hore started purchasing SAHF 50/50 tickets a few months ago. She had seen how big the prizes were and felt good about where the money is going. “I’ve enjoyed purchasing lottery tickets in the past, but sometimes when you don’t win you think of it as a waste. It’s not a waste when you are supporting hospitals, like in the Soo. That’s just incredible,” stated Ms. Hore.

“It’s not a waste when the money they raise is going toward hospital equipment,” Ms. Hore told the Recorder. “Sam (Ms. Hore’s daughter) lives in Echo Bay and she and Tom play the SAHF draw all the time. I’ve only been buying tickets for four months.”

Ms. Hore’s prize marks the fifth straight jackpot of over $200,000 for the monthly draw. SAHF also keeps $250,372.50 and it is put towards purchasing medical equipment needed at Sault Area Hospital.

“I’m sure this is a once-in-a-lifetime win, but to win at all is unbelievable,” added Ms. Hore.