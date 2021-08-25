Gore Bay dentist gives town notice

GORE BAY – The Town of Gore Bay is advertising for a medical professional to take over space in the Gore Bay Medical Centre, after receiving news that the current dentist in town will not be renewing his lease with the town.

Dr. Maninder Singh, “has provided his notice that he will not be renewing his lease (in the medical centre),” said Stasia Carr, town clerk, last Friday. “He has been looking for a replacement to take over the practice.”

Mayor Dan Osborne said the town, “is putting advertisements out, that office space is available in the medical centre for a medical professional. It would be nice if it was a new dentist, but it will be open for any medical professional, physiotherapy, hearing, whoever is interested in taking over the space. It’s unfortunate that Dr. Singh is not renewing his lease but hopefully we will be able to garner interest for a medical professional to take over the office space.”

Dr. Chantelle Wilson, a member of the ad hoc committee, said Dr. Singh not renewing his lease will be a “huge blow to the community.”