Gore Bay fireworks show coming March 6

GORE BAY – The Town of Gore Bay will be hosting a ‘winter fireworks’ celebration this Saturday, March 6.

“Yes, there will be a fireworks display held on March 6,” said Stasia Carr, town clerk, who pointed out the town had to cancel fireworks celebrations several times over the past seven months or so because of the pandemic restrictions.

“We are very happy to offer this to the community on Saturday,” said Ms. Carr.

The winter fireworks display is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 6 at 8 pm on the Gore Bay waterfront, weather permitting. Those attending are asked to please physically distance.